Asch (XAS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.24 Million

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Asch has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $42,681.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Asch has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Asch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.91 or 0.00747817 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00024447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,761.65 or 0.99878397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $539.35 or 0.00858314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . The official website for Asch is www.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Asch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.