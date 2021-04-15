Asaf Danziger Sells 97,973 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NVCR stock traded up $12.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,889. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $218.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.53 and a beta of 1.29.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
