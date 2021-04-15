Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 430.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

