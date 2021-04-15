Arvest Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

