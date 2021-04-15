Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,132 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 88.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $140.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.54.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

