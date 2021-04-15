Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.74

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.74 and last traded at $133.74, with a volume of 8459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $239,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

