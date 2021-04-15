ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $89.47 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04.

