Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $25.47 on Monday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

