Argus Lowers AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Hold

Argus cut shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.40.

AZN opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

