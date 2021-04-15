Argus Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $255.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.76 and its 200 day moving average is $224.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $259.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

