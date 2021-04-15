Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $39.92 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

