Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $151.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

