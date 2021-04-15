Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $146,573,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $134.60. 238,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,611,250. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

