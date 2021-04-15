Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.