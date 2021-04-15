Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $15.35.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.