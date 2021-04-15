API3 (API3) Market Cap Hits $116.23 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $8.39 or 0.00013357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $116.23 million and approximately $18.81 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00069662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $476.53 or 0.00758323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00089774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00033018 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

