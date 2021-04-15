Aphria (TSE:APHA) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Standpoint Research

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Standpoint Research from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.31.

APHA opened at C$17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The company has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.24. Aphria has a 12-month low of C$3.93 and a 12-month high of C$40.93.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

