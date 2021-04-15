Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.48.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. Apache has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Apache by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Apache by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apache by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

