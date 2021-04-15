AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $302.25

AO World plc (LON:AO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.25 ($3.95) and traded as high as GBX 326.60 ($4.27). AO World shares last traded at GBX 324.20 ($4.24), with a volume of 488,679 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 67.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.05.

In other AO World news, insider Mark Higgins sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total value of £28,515.84 ($37,256.13).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

