Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $362.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $379.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Anthem by 7.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 280.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Anthem by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.