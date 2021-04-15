Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $586.96 million, a P/E ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

