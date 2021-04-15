Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $64.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.16. 862,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,139. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.