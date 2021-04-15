Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of APF opened at GBX 135.82 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.11. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.86 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £289.95 million and a P/E ratio of -19.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.32%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

