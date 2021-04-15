Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $15.69. Angi shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 38,471 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Angi by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 16.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the third quarter worth $568,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Angi by 322.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 399,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,710.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

