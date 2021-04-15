Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00.

CDLX traded up $14.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,481. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average is $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

