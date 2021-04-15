Analyzing Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -296.37% -57.25% -45.40% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and The Sage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A The Sage Group 4 3 5 0 2.08

Volatility & Risk

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and The Sage Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $6.20 million 188.24 -$85.67 million N/A N/A The Sage Group $2.46 billion 3.99 $395.53 million $1.41 25.59

The Sage Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of The Sage Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Sage Group beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua. Its product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; and dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in diabetes and congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as for use in dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; and Beta Bionics, Inc. to initiate home-use trial of the iLet bionic pancreas with dasiglucagon for autonomous bihormonal treatment of type 1 diabetes, as well as research agreement with Orbit Discovery Ltd. and Torrey Pines Institute for Molecular Studies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request. The company also provides cloud connected and hybrid solutions, including Sage X3, a business management solution; and Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

