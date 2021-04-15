Analyzing Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) & Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma 27.60% -41.86% -29.50% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -3,858.14% -44.94% -33.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sutro Biopharma and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 207.54%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 21.39 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -8.20 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $1.12 million 699.60 -$137.16 million ($1.32) -3.82

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It also develops ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; ADP-A2M4CD8, which is in phase I clinical trial for SPEAR T-cell; and ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC, as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy; and collaboration agreement with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. to develop SPEAR T-cells in combination with Noile-Immune's PRIME technology. It also has a co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Universal Cells, Inc to targets co-developing T-cell therapy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

