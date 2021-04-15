Analyzing Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Arena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, uniQure has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and uniQure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arena Pharmaceuticals $806.43 million 5.06 $397.55 million $7.69 8.80 uniQure $7.28 million 215.58 -$124.20 million ($3.11) -11.22

Arena Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than uniQure. uniQure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of uniQure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of uniQure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arena Pharmaceuticals and uniQure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 15 0 3.00 uniQure 0 1 11 1 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $92.80, indicating a potential upside of 37.20%. uniQure has a consensus price target of $68.46, indicating a potential upside of 96.28%. Given uniQure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe uniQure is more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Arena Pharmaceuticals and uniQure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arena Pharmaceuticals N/A -33.17% -30.41% uniQure -2,738.33% -59.64% -41.47%

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals beats uniQure on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial. It also develops ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has collaboration agreements with United Therapeutics Corporation; Everest Medicines Limited; Beacon Discovery; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; and Eisai Co., Ltd. and Eisai Inc. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Park City, Utah.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol Myers-Squibb Company; Gen-X; and Synpromics Limited. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

