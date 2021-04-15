Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $25.00

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. 7,362,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,924,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 215.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.