Analysts Set ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Price Target at $23.00

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in ProAssurance by 22,650.0% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 360,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.