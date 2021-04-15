Analysts Set Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT at $21.60

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOPMF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NOPMF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.69. 4,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.