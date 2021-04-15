Analysts Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) PT at $41.86

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get GameStop alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $166.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.