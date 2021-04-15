Analysts Set Expectations for (TFI.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for (TFI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter.

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

