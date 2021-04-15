Analysts Set Expectations for Fastenal’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

