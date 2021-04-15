Analysts Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target at $20.50

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of COLL opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $845.60 million, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,581 shares of company stock worth $3,130,998. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 126,184 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

