Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT at $36.25

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms recently commented on CDUAF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.