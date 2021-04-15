Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT at $36.25

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms recently commented on CDUAF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.