Analysts Set Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIFI. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.58 million, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at $182,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.