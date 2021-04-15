Analysts Set BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Price Target at €54.53

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.95 ($63.47).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

EPA BNP traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €51.64 ($60.75). 3,223,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.49 and its 200-day moving average is €42.91.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

