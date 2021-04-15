Analysts Set Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target at $106.22

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.22.

A number of research firms have commented on ATHM. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Autohome during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 29.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 52.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 184.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.42. 16,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.94. Autohome has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

