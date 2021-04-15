Analysts Offer Predictions for Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.
GAU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock.
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
