Analysts Offer Predictions for Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.57. The company has a market cap of C$314.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.35. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.