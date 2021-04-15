Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.50. VMware reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 12 month low of $121.78 and a 12 month high of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

