Analysts Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.36. The TJX Companies posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

