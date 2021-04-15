Analysts Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 70,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ScanSource by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.