Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Brokerages expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $86.27 and a one year high of $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

