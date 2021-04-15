Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,819 shares of company stock worth $5,568,597 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 293,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,559. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

