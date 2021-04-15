Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is $0.11. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 243,275 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.24 and a 200-day moving average of $137.74. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 2.54.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

