Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $619.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce sales of $619.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $640.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $632.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Green Plains by 24.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Green Plains by 9.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.31. 612,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,489. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

