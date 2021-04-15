Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $512.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report $512.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.20 million to $535.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $498.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. 6,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,584. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

