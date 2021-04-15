Analysts Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to announce $1.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $580,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $9.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on ONCT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $6.10. 24,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

