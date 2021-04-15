Analysts Anticipate Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Will Post Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.89. Medifast posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medifast.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MED. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.58. The company had a trading volume of 77,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,645. Medifast has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $279.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.30%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.