Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in ICON Public by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR opened at $196.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $145.11 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.76.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

